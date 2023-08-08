Jeffrey L. Garland
Funeral services for Jeffrey L. Garland, 53, will be held Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Herrington and the Rev. Dean Connor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He passed away Aug. 8 at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Born Dec. 6, 1969, he was a son of Audrey A. Garland and the late Wilbur “Will” Lee Garland. He attended Salem Baptist Church.
Mr. Garland enjoyed traveling and hunting, and was an avid Coastal Carolina fan. He retired from the Department of Revenue and Aynor Police Department, and was currently a police officer with Coastal Carolina University.
Mr. Garland was a former member of the Horry County School Board of Education and a former fire chief for the Horry County Volunteer Fire Department of Aynor. He enjoyed helping people and never passed up the opportunity to do so.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Garland is survived by a special friend and companion, Mary Ann Adams; one son, Alex Garland; one daughter, Brooke Garland; one sister, Melissa Gause (Jeff); a special niece, Paige Franklin (Colton); and one uncle, Ross Anderson (Judy). Visitation for Mr. Garland will be held Wednesday, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road, Aynor, SC 29511 or to Coastal Carolina Educational Foundation, PO Box 261954, Conway, SC 29528.
Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handling the arrangements. Call (843) 358-5800.
