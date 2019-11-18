MYRTLE BEACH—Jeffrey Allen “Jeff” Miller, 55, passed away Nov. 7, 2019.
He was born March 3, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Robert and Joan Miller.
He was also predeceased by brother-in-law Pat Mackey.
He is survived by wife, Dee Miller; daughters Sara Grogan (Kirby) and Stephanie Beltz (Chris); sister Lisa Lung (Joseph) and Sharon Mackey; sister-in-law Sandy Fleming (Greg); brother-in-law Mark Butcher (Jeanne) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held Nov. 10 at the home of Jeff and Dee Miller in Myrtle Beach.
