Jeffery Guy Housand
LORIS-It is with a heavy hearts that the family of Jeffery Guy “Jeff” Housand, 65, announces his passing on May 13.
Jeff was born to Ann and Guy Housand on March 16, 1956, in Loris. After graduating from Loris High School, Jeff attended Francis Marion University before beginning a long career as a well-known and well-respected subcontractor.
Jeff was a talented craftsman who loved building furniture and had a specialty for building beautiful staircases. He courageously fought and beat cancer, which makes his sudden passing so hard on his loved ones. He was loving, gentle, intelligent, hardworking, Godly and kind, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Jeff is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Janice; his daughters, Michele Alex of Myrtle Beach and Brandy Capps (Scotty) of Virginia; and his son, Tyler Housand of Conway. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Erica Burkett, Braxton Elvis, Connor Cribb, Allie Capps and Eli Capps; his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Elvis; his father, Guy Little Housand; his sister, Sheri Fisher (Terry); his nephew, Justin Lee (Wendi); and his great-nephew, River Lee.
His mother, Ann Housand, was patiently waiting for him at Heaven’s Gates.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned, but a cremation burial will take place within the following week. That date and time will be made available once it is known.
