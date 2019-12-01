MYRTLE BEACH—Jeffrey Scott Marlowe, 53, died Nov.16 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 2, 1966, in Pittsboro, North Carolina, he was a son of Catherine (White) Marlowe and the late Joseph Jackson Marlowe.
Jeff was very active in the kayaking community and enjoyed giving tours on different rivers.
He loved camping and taking camping trips with others and attended every music festival he could, including several genres.
He loved almost anything involving the outdoors.
He was very active in the church including being an elder, helping with the youth group and volunteering on mission trips.
Jeff loved to read and write, and counted Hemingway as one of his favorites.
He always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and built several businesses since college.
Jeff loved his dogs, but most of all his family and spending time with them. Jeff was incredibly generous and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.
A memorial service is Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church on Grissom Parkway.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, include wife Stacey Marlowe; son River Jackson Marlowe; brother Robert Marlowe and many other family members and friends.
