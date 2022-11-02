Jeff David Edwards
A memorial service for Jeff David Edwards, 64, will be held Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. in Calvary Baptist Church on Bakers Chapel Road with the Rev. Ben Cook and the Rev. Freddy Martin officiating.
Mr. Edwards, son of the late Jeff and Verma Edwards, passed away at Conway Manor Nov. 1. Mr. Edwards was born Dec. 14, 1957.
He was a member Calvary Baptist Church and will be remembered for his kind heart and loving “Big”. He loved fishing, playing the guitar and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Edwards was predeceased by two brothers, J.P. Edwards and Joe Edwards; and one sister, Barbara Miller. Mr. Edwards is survived by one son, David Edwards; two brothers, J.M. Edwards (Patricia) and Ernie Edwards; and three sisters, Jeanwood Daniels, Jeanette Chaiyakam (Ricky) and Cathy Floyd (Dennis).
The family would like to thank all of his family, his friends, his healthcare provider Pansy Cooper, and especially his caretaker, Simiagie “Simi” Scott, for all their love, care and support.
Visitation for Mr. Edwards will be held Friday at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Conway National Bank, P.O. Box 400, Aynor, SC 29511, for the care of his goddaughters, Riley Parker and Michaela Jollie, whom he loved dearly.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Edwards’ family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.