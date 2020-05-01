MYRTLE BEACH—Jeanne R. Greene, 81, widow of Ralph Greene, passed away April 20 at Embrace Hospice House with her loving family by her side.
Jeanne was born in Sumter, a daughter of the late Albert T. and Mildred Ellen Maye Rodrigue.
Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She was kindergarten director at St. Luke’s Children’s Center in Summerville for 38 years.
Jeanne is survived by daughters Cynthia Keith (Robert) and Jacquelyn Johnson (Randy); grandchildren Lauren Keith, Shelby Keith, Joshua Johnson and Jesse Johnson; sister Marie R. Cook (John); niece Angie Koska (Michael); nephew John Cook Jr. (Amy) and great-nieces Caroline Koska and Grace Cook.
Jeanne was predeceased by sister Ellen Hudson.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.
