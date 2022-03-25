Jeanette Todd Gardner
Jeanette Todd Gardner
Graveside services for Jeanette Todd Gardner, 88, will be held March 30 at 3 p.m. in Rehoboth United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michelle Louk officiating.
Mrs. Jeanette, widow of the Hon. John P. Gardner, passed away March 24 in McLeod Hospice House of Florence, with her loving daughter by her side.
Born Jan. 4, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Henry Berry and Nancy Johnson Todd.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jeanette was also predeceased by the father of her children, Franklin Boyd Johnson; three sons, Frankie, Randy and Phillip Johnson; two sisters, Merle Brigman and Edsel Todd; and one brother, William Todd.
She was a former member of Beulah Baptist Church in Eastover. Mrs. Jeanette was an avid bridge player. She loved the theater, especially musicals, and was a diehard Carolina Gamecock fan.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan Hardwick (Bishop); eight grandchildren, Natalie Hardwick Rao, Mary Bishop Hardwick, John Henry Johnson, Jessica Heckel, James E. Johnson, Courtney Johnson, Michelle Harrison and Danielle Metts; 12 great-grandchildren; and a special niece that the family would like to thank for all her help and love, Vicky Barfield.
Memorials can be made in Mrs. Jeanette’s memory to the McLeod Hospice House of Florence, www.McLeodFoundation.org or it can be mailed to P.O. Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502-0551.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mrs. Jeanette’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.