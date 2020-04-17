MYRTLE BEACH—Jeanette O. Ginevan, 73, passed away April 9 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Jan. 20, 1947, in Myrtle Beach, a daughter of the late Roosevelt Park and Alberta Reames Owens.
She was predeceased by beloved husband Robert Edward Ginevan in 1995.
Mrs. Ginevan was born and raised and spent her entire life in Myrtle Beach except for traveling with her husband during his military career.
She was a true local. She was a private person and her passion was caring for her family including her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include son Tommy E. Ginevan (Vickki) and daughter Robin A. Mitchell (Mike), all of Myrtle Beach; sister Lynda Galiano of Sumter and three grandchildren who were the light of her life, Katheryn Ginevan and Chasen and Blake Mitchell, all of Myrtle Beach.
A graveside service was held April 14 at Ocean Woods Cemetery with Dr. J. Kirk Lawton Jr. officiating.
Memorials may be made to C.A.N. Network 839 Surfside Drive, Suite 102, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.
