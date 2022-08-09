Jeanette Mansfield
LORIS-A memorial service for Jeanette Mansfield, 70, will be held Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel with the Rev. John Holmes officiating.
Mrs. Mansfield passed away Aug. 7.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Joseph Doyle and the late Miriam Elliott Doyle. She loved painting, knitting, sewing and reading. She also enjoyed crafts, gardening and helping others.
For several years she knitted items for cancer patients who were in the hospital. She was also a hair stylist for more than 45 years.
Mrs. Mansfield will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother and sister.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Melvin C. Mansfield Sr. of Loris; two sons, Clint Mansfield (Kelley) of Valparaiso, Ind., and Matt Mansfield (Lindsay) of Virginia Beach, Va.; one brother, Samuel J. “Tommy” Doyle Jr. (Carol); and four sisters, Melissa Gause, Judy Vincent (Keith), Patsy Hughey (Jim) and Gwen Eckersley (Tommy).
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of one’s choice or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
