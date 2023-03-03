Jeanette Lyerly Brown
Funeral services for Jeanette Lyerly Brown, 86, will be held March 4 at 9 a.m. at Watson Funeral Services with the Rev. Rocky Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Woodridge Memorial Park Cemetery, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington.
Mrs. Brown passed away March 1 in Carolina Gardens.
Born Aug. 11, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Kirten Lee and Bessie Rowland Lyerly.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Carl Brown; brother, Ernest A. Lyerly and sisters, Nellie Lyerly, Bert Lyerly and Mary Lee.
She became a member of First Baptist Church in Conway in 2004, where she participated in the Sunshine Sunday School Class and music ministry. She was also active in the Coast Guard Auxillary.
Before moving to Conway, she was a member of Northside Baptist Church in West Columbia. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Miss. She taught English at Brookland-Cayce High School.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her sister, Alma Lyerly; nephews, Donald Helms, Al Lyerly and Steve Lee; niece, Rausa McManus, and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
