Jean Marie Lepley Jones
Funeral services for Jean Marie Lepley Jones, 83, will be held Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Rocky Taylor. Burial will follow in
Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones, widow of Leroy Jones, passed away Dec. 7 at her home.
Born Aug. 24, 1939 in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Marlin Ira Lepley and the late Marie Laudenslayer Lepley. Jean was a master gardener who loved collecting and displaying antiques. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Conway and sang in the Chancel Choir. Jean was also a member of the Lioness Club and Women of Hope.
Survivors include her sons, Troy Jones and his wife Kristen, Mack Jones, and William Organ and his wife Donna; her grandchildren, Rachael Jones, Ava Jones and Katelyn Marie Organ; her great-grandson, Jack Papp; and her brother, Harold Lepley and his wife Patricia.
Mrs. Jones was predeceased by her husband of 23 years, Leroy Jones; her daughter, Darice Matthewson; and her brother, Marlin Ira Lepley.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or via their website, https://www.stjude.org/donate/srch/donate-to-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital.html?frequency_selected=0&amp;sc_icid=impactgiving-donate-bttn-top
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
