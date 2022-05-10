Jean M Rabon

Graveside services for Jean M. Rabon, 77, will be held May 11 at 2 p.m. in Westside Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Rabon passed away May 8 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born Dec. 9, 1944 in Charleston, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Murl Lynn Underwood and Reathel Arbutus Stone Underwood.

She was also predeceased by her husband, James Franklin Rabon; siblings, Ralph Underwood, Pamela Anderson, Murl Lynn Underwood Jr. and Barbara Fields; and one grandchild, Avana Maddison Ryan.

Jean was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to everyone.

She loved fishing, playing bingo and spending time with her family. She attended Waccamaw Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She is survived by her son, Robert Skeens (Jimmie); daughters, Elena Huggins (Phillip), Sharon Nearhoff (Keith) and Shelia Skeens Abrams (Barry); brother, Johnny Underwood (Angie); 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.