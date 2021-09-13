Jean Gilda Hausser
Jean Gilda Hausser, 82, of Myrtle Beach passed away Aug. 27 in Grand Strand Medical Center with family by her side.
Jean was known by family and friends as "LaLa".
Born in New York, she lived most of her life in New Jersey. Jean traveled most of the United States and lived in Arizona for a while. She moved to South Carolina three years ago.
She had a great sense of style that was all her own and was never afraid to say what she was thinking!
She loved animals and always made sure she had one by her side. Jean had many occupations, but being a homemaker is where she thrived! She was a great mother and will surely be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Nick Hausser, Linda Madrigano and Sandra Lobello; grandchildren, Zachary LoBello, Jenna LoBello and Gabrielle LoBello; and two sons-in-law, Tony Lobello and Joseph Madrigano.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Helmut Hausser.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a local animal shelter.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services, Myrtle Beach, is serving the family.
