Jean Elizabeth Estep
A Celebration of Life Service for Jean Elizabeth Estep, 83, will be held April 17 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
Ms. Estep passed away March 26 in Embrace Hospice. She was born March 10, 1938, in Augusta, Ga., a daughter of the late Robert and Anita Bohler Oellerich.
Mrs. Estep is survived by her husband, Frank Estep; children, Dorothy May Sprout of Augusta, Ga., Cynthia Ann White of Conway and Veronica Sue Bamberry of Cameron, N.C.; siblings, Robert Oellerich Jr. of Augusta, Ga., and Ruby Dennis of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Toni Elizabeth Bagwell and Andrew Alden Estep-Sprout; five great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.