Jaylon Christopher Hemingway
LORIS-Funeral services for Jaylon Christopher Hemingway, 16, will be held July 30 at 1 p.m. in Loris High School Auditorium, officiated by Apostle Terry Mclean. Burial will follow in Heavenly Hills Cemetery.
Jaylon passed from his earthly home to his promised mansion in Heaven July 25.
Born June 26, 2005 in Conway, Jaylon was the son of Christopher Leverne Hemingway and Lenora Hemingway. Although his time with us was short, he touched the lives of countless people in his hometown of Loris, the surrounds of Horry County, the state and beyond. He had a magical way of working a crowded room and often asked people their birthdays, remembering every date.
Jaylon loved music and dancing and following the Coastal Performance Dance Team.
Sunday always found him in church, worshiping the God he loved so dearly. Everyone who knew Jaylon loved him, and his influence on their lives will never be fully known on this side of Heaven.
In addition to his parents, Jaylon is survived by his sisters, Wykenia Brown and her husband Jatrabian and Layna Hemingway; his paternal grandmother, Lucille Skinner and stepgrandfather, Joseph Skinner; his maternal grandmother, Yenner Hemingway and her husband Alford; his maternal grandfather, Surroy Hemingway and his wife Beatrice; his godparents, Andy Anderson and his wife Ophelia and Ruby Givens; his special aunt and caregiver, Felesia Hemingway; his special teacher, Beth Floyd; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other
extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends July 29 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home,
Loris Chapel.
