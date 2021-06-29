Joseph Michael Boyle
MYRTLE BEACH-Joseph “Jay” Michael Boyle, 80, passed away June 28 at his residence.
He was born Jan. 28, 1941 in New York, N.Y., a son of the late Joseph and Helen Kaley Boyle.
Mr. Boyle is survived by his wife, Jessie Lewis Boyle; children, Mike Boyle and Marli Thibodeau; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway, is serving the family.
