Jaunita Ann Vaught
Funeral services for Jaunita Ann Vaught, 84, were held March 11 in Macedonia United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brian Previoux officiating. Burial followed in Sandy Plain United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Juanita, of Galivants Ferry, passed away March 7 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 13, 1938 in Webster County, Ky., she was a daughter of the late James Benjamin and Edith Russell Conrad. I
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Bauer and Arlene Baumgartner.
She was member of Sandy Plain United Methodist Church until its closing and then Macedonia United Methodist Church. Jaunita graduated in 1960 from Evansville College in Indiana with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She was one of the first women to earn an accounting degree from the college. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved traveling, camping and spending time with her family, and she also loved her cats.
Jaunita is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard Andrew Vaught; two children, Allen Vaught and wife Tammy of Galivants Ferry, and Debbie Blew and husband Doug of Mooresville, NC; six grandchildren, William Vaught and wife Marrisa, Kyrsti Wyatt and husband Derrick, Richard Vaught and wife Abby, James Blew and wife Kathryn, Robert Blew and wife Shoili Pal and Amy Blew and wife Kelly; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Mays of Evansville, Ind.
Memorials can be made to Sandy Plain United Methodist Church Cemetery, 16951 Pee Dee Road Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
Mrs. Jaunita’s family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
