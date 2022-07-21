Jasper Hampton “Pete” Allen
Jasper Hampton “Pete” Allen, 55, passed away July 21 at his river house surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Allen was born March 13, 1967, a son of the late Hamp and Evon Britt Allen. He was the husband of the late Billie Cason Allen and a member of the Masonic Graddy Lodge #257 in Aynor.
Mr. Allen was a jack-of-all-trades, who loved his family and friends. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing at his river house on the Little Pee Dee River.
Mr. Allen is survived by three sons, Dustin Allen (Brooke), Joshua Warren (Brandi) and Chris Lawrimore (Mary); five grandchildren, Dixie Warren, Charlie Warren, Baby Boy Warren, Aspen Larimore and Jasper Larimore; one sister, Kandie Allen; and a special friend, Jamie Sweatt. No services are planned for Mr. Allen at this time.
Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeofaynor.com. Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is serving the family. Call (843) 358-5800.
