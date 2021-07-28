Jason Stanley
Funeral services for Jason Stanley, 38, will be held July 30 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Linwood Dorman officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Stanley passed away July 27.
Born April 22, 1983 in Conway, he was the son of Terry Stanley and Jackie Stanley. Jason was an avid Clemson fan who loved his family with all of his heart.
Jason was predeceased by his grandmother, Edgeline Gregg; and grandfather, Billie Dorman.
Along with his parents, Jason is survived by his wife Erin Stanley; two children, Hailey Stanley and Thomas Hayden Stanley; two stepchildren, Kaylee Belue and Alex Belue; two sisters, Jessica Stanley and Jamie Stanley; his stepmother, Lindsey Stanley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Vonda Worrell; his grandmother, Beulah Dorman; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him very much.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
