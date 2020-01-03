LORIS—Jason Mills, 37, passed away Dec. 15.
Jason was born in Conway, a son of Dr. Michael Mills and Barbara Grainger Mills of Loris.
He was raised in Loris First Baptist Church and currently attended Barefoot Church in North Myrtle Beach.
He loved golf and Gamecock football and he enjoyed the outdoors and landscaping.
In addition to his parents, survivors include wife Elizabeth Conklin of Myrtle Beach; children Madeline Mills and Rafe Mills; sisters Jessica Hope Mills of Longs and Christina Faithe Mills Lahn (Ricci) of Loris; grandmother Doris Mills of Tabor City, North Carolina; nephews Jacob Rogers, Justin Rogers, Nash Lahn, and Cohen Lahn and niece Harper Mills.
Visitations were held Dec.18 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to: Seaside Recovery and Treatment Services, 813 Green Bay Trail, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
