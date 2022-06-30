Jason Lewis
A memorial service for Jason Lewis, 47, will be held July 1 at 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Herrington and the Rev. Terry Scalzitti officiating.
Born March 9, 1975 in Conway, Jason passed away June 23 after a short battle with liver cancer. His journey ended abruptly due to a pulmonary embolism. His family is eternally grateful that he was able to hold on to hope until the end.
Jason was miraculously spared the results that indicated the diagnosis of a rapidly growing tumor and ultimately, the extent of his illness. His family will cherish the memories that they were able to share because of his courage and strength.
Jason was ambitious and determined throughout his entire life. He was always a hard worker as evidenced by his success in his professional career. At an early age, Jason worked his way up from entry-level dishwasher to district manager with Yum! Restaurants International (Pizza Hut) in Columbus, Ohio. After moving from Columbus, Ohio, to the state of New York, he became a quality engineer with Blackstone Advanced Technology.
After moving back to his hometown of Conway, Jason exhibited his incredible determination and tenacity by once again climbing the ladder in record time with Delhaize, America (Food Lion). He held the position of store manager and was on track to become a regional director. He recently stated, “I keep telling the VP of Food Lion to keep my seat warm!”
Jason was excited about life and often told his wife, “I can’t believe how lucky we are. I wake up and look around me and I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven. It seems too good to be true.”
Jason loved spending time with his family, taking long drives with his son in his beloved pickup truck, surfing, practicing yoga, stand up paddle boarding, walking.
He took advantage of any opportunity to mentor and positively influence others. He was a perpetual learner and had a great sense of self-awareness. He proudly exemplified his personal Clifton strengths: input, belief, responsibility, learner and restorative.
Jason was a loving father, devoted husband and a natural born leader. He was extremely proud of his older daughters and their accomplishments in academics and sports and took advantage of any opportunity to share stories about them. He looked forward to their visits and worked hard to make them special. He had a positive outlook and a growth mindset, which allowed him to always look on the bright side and share his joy with others.
As quoted by one of his co-workers “To say that heaven has found another angel is an understatement. From the moment I met this man in my store, filling in for someone, to every evening manager meeting and everything in between, I have looked up to and admired this man. He strived for greater community and worked every day to not only better himself, but better the people around him in every environment he was in. He was sent into stores to improve them and improve them he did.”
When he became ill, he had an indescribably positive outlook and often made the following statements:
“…I’m extremely positive….I’ll be fine either way… I have faith, and that relies on trusting God.” May 4, 2022
“God tests us all differently. I believe that. We don’t get what we deserve. We get what we need to resolve our faith.” May 31, 2022
“…I’m continuing to plow thru and fighting with everything I’ve got…. I am truly a blessed man.” June 6, 2022
“Just working a lot and trying to be super dad on half a tank is tough sometimes, but I’m the most blessed man I know.” June 8, 2022
“The challenge is different for us all. I’m good with my burdens, I always come back better and stronger. Always.”
June 8, 2022
“I gots this. It is going to be legendary.”
June 9, 2022
“I’ve been on my grind for years, I’m the golden child for real. It’s a quote from a rap song.”
June 10, 2022.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been this tired in my life and I still feel like the luckiest man in the world.” June 16, 2022
“Just be yourself, and keep fighting the good fight. How big would you dream, if you knew you couldn’t fail?”
June 21, 2022
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Anne Hardin of Conway; two daughters, Claire Lewis and Reagan Lewis of Randolph, N.Y.; one son, Henry Lewis of Conway; his mothers, Connie Gardner and Sandra Lewis of Conway; his fathers, George Lewis of Conway and McRoy Gardner of Lenoir, N.C.; three sisters, Kasey Herrington (Rob) and Jenni Lyn Gardner of Conway and Tara Moffitt (Jason) of Ravenel; one brother, Scott Smallin of Conway; his grandfather, Henry Roberts of Conway; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Col. David E. Hardin, U.S. Army, ret., and Deborah Hardin of North Myrtle Beach; and his former wife, friend and mother of his two daughters, Amanda Wade Lewis of Randolph, N.Y.
Jason was predeceased by a brother, Shane Lewis; and his grandmothers, Thelma Roberts and Marjorie Sarvis.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Jason R. Lewis Family Fund (for medical expenses and his three young children) at Conway National Bank or P.O. Box 1971, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.
