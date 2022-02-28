Jason Lamar Graham
LORIS-Funeral services for Jason Lamar Graham, 44, will be held March 2 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Floyd officiating.
Mr. Graham passed away Feb. 27 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Born Oct. 2, 1977 in Horry County, he was a son of Kathy Johnson Graham and the late Elwood Lamar Graham.
Jason was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, companion and friend. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Graham is survived by his mother, Kathy Johnson Graham; children, Jason Landon Graham, Lakelyn Graham and Logan Faircloth; companion of 11 years, Buffy Lovette; sisters, LeAnne Graham Long (Timmy) and Jennifer Graham; grandchildren, Gunner Graham and Kamden Chestnut, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.