MYRTLE BEACH—Jason J. Shoemaker, 41, died March 21.
Born July 12, 1978, in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the son of John and Susan (Trapani) Shoemaker.
He was former member St. Raphael-Holy Angels Parish in Trenton, the Knights of Columbus Council 5086, and the Holy Name Society.
Jason attended Monmouth University and worked with Eastern Armored Services in New Jersey, where he started his education and training in criminal justice.
He was an EMT with the Nottingham Rescue Squad, and was a corporate manager with McCopCo, the parent company of McDonalds.
He was currently a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Myrtle Beach.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by uncle Robert Shoemaker, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial will be announced for a later date in New Jersey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.