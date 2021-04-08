Jason Darrel Hucks
GRESHAM-A memorial service for Jason Darrel Hucks, 33, will be held April 11 at 2 p.m. at 2965 Cannon Lake Court, Gresham.
Mr. Hucks passed away unexpectedly April 6 in Grand Strand Medical Center.
Born June 30, 1987, in Conway, he was a son of Tommy Legrande and Diane Doyle Hucks.
He enjoyed life, speed and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Hucks is survived by his wife, Angela Hucks; children, Mason Daniel Williams, Madelyn Grace Hucks and Melissa Raine Hucks; siblings, Eric Hucks (Jenny), Quentin Hucks, Dillion Hucks and Regina Hucks; nephews, Jayceon Hucks and Ashton Hucks; niece, Evie Hucks; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.