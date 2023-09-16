Jarrod Ian Johnson
LORIS-A memorial service for Jarrod Ian Johnson, 36, was held Sept. 15 in Cherry Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Price and the Rev. David Watts officiating.
Mr. Johnson passed away Sept. 11.
He was born Sept. 4, 1987, in Conway. He worked in construction with his father at Gregory Johnson Builders.
Survivors include his mother, Sybil Johnson Allen (James); father, Greg M. Johnson; children, Jase Wendell Johnson and Alyssa Gail Johnson and their mother, Misty Causey Johnson; son, Rylan Johnson and his mother, Shana Thompson; stepson, Braiden Yaccobacci; fiancé, Kelli Housand; brother, Cory Johnson (Megan), and many loving friends and extended family.
Those who wish may make memorials to Cherry Hill Baptist Church, 2020 Daisy Road, Loris, SC 29569. Please sign Mr. Johnson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
