Jarrett Lee
A memorial service for Jarrett Lee, 31, will be held Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. in Gurley Baptist Church.
Mr. Jarrett, of Loris, passed away Sept. 16.
He is the son of Richard Lee and Cindy Abernathy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Tracy Abernathy; his special girlfriend, Skylar Norton; one brother, Joshua Milligan; two sisters, Lindsey Stanley and Kristen Loyd; his grandmothers, Betty Johnson and Agnus Lee; and many cousins and friends.
Mr. Jarrett enjoyed skateboarding and was very artistic. He loved drawing, music and spending time with his friends. He was loved by many and will be remembered as being a jokester who could make anyone laugh.
He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Boyd Johnson and Hickman Lee; and one aunt, Jeanine Tyler. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Nine Ave., Aynor, S.C. 29511. Call (843) 358-5800.
