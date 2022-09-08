Jarret Joseph Barnhill
Jarret Barnhill, 44, died Sept. 7 in Conway.
Born Jan. 24, 1978 in Horry County, he was a son of Marsha Skipper Jordan and the late Joseph Walter Barnhill.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Richard Jordan; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Josephine Skipper; and paternal grandparents, Will and Kate Barnhill.
Mr. Barnhill was a loving son, father and friend. In his school days his passion was playing football, which he enjoyed. He worked as a floor installer for many years. Jarret loved his dog, Josie. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish.
Mr. Barnhill is survived by his mother, Marsha Skipper Jordan of Conway; one son, Peyton Joseph Barnhill; aunts and uncles, Phil and Shirley Barnhill, H.L. and Earline Barnhill, Andy and Dianne Pate, and Sam and Connie Mishoe; special cousin, Steve Allen (Debra); special friend, Rob McCrery; and many other family and friends, who will miss him deeply.
Memorial services will be held at later date.
Memorials may be made to The Refuge Church, 290 Dunn Shortcut Road, Conway SC, 29527.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
