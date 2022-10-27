Janie Vise Rogers
IRMO-Graveside services for Janie Vise Rogers, 74, will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery with Bobby Ridgeway and Kim Graham officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Mrs. Rogers, of Ballentine, beloved wife of John Robert Rogers, passed away Oct. 24.
Born Sept. 6, 1948 in Talledaga, Aa., she was the daughter of the late James Edward Vise and Elizabeth Coursey Vise. Janie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She dearly loved taking care of her husband of 55 years and other members of her family.
Prior to retirement, she was employed with the S.C. State Development Board. When she retired from her state job, she enjoyed going on cruises with her family and friends, whom she also enjoyed sharing her mountain house with.
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her six siblings and her son-in-law, William.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son, Rodney Brian Rogers (Tabitha) of Chapin; a daughter, Pamela Craig of Irmo; three grandchildren, Zachary Shane Smith (Melissa) of Gaffney, Pauline Denise Craig (Auri) of Elgin and Aurora Mae Rogers of Chapin; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Bristol, Rhett, Heidianna and Benjamin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Vascular Center at MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee St., MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
