MYRTLE BEACH—Janice V. Raley, 77, passed away at Waccamaw Community Hospital July 15.
Mrs. Raley was born in New Berlin, New York, to the late Leonard and Edla Meyers.
She was preceded in death by brother Larry Meyers.
She was a member of the American Legion, the VFW ladies auxillary and the Moose Lodge.
Mrs. Raley is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence T. Raley; son Kevin Raley (Debbie Conklin) of Chenango Bridge, New York; daughter Lynae Raley-Savory of Oxford, New York, and grandson Larry A. Raley of Binghamton, New York.
There will be no services.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, is handling arrangements.
