Janice Duniven Duncan Faircloth
LORIS-Funeral services for Janice Duniven Faircloth, 83, will be held Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ross Altman officiating. Committal services will be private. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to services on Wednesday in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Mrs. Faircloth passed away Sept. 2 in Westminster.
Born on Dec. 6, 1937 in Ash, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Duniven and the late Gladys Carlisle Duniven. Mrs. Faircloth was a loving homemaker and a member of Calvary Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church
Survivors include her two daughters, Debra “Debbie” Anne Duncan of Westminster and Donna Duncan Norris of Cashiers, N.C.; son, Stanford “Terry” Duncan of Loris; seven grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; sister, Sue Bellucci and her husband Marc of Myrtle Beach; and brother, John H. Hall Jr. of Florida.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Faircloth was predeceased by her husband, Stanford “L.C.” Duncan; and a sister, Ruth Laramore.
The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
