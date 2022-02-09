Janice Carolyn Nobles
A graveside service for Janice Carolyn Nobles, 72, will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. in Rehobeth Baptist Church with the Rev. Stevie Baker and the Rev. Larry Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Nobles, of Aynor, went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 8 following an illness.
She was the wife of Charlie Nobles and daughter of the late Homer Burroughs and Amelia Viola Barnhill Alford.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Eddie Alford, Melton Furney Alford and D.L. Freemon Alford; and five sisters, Galvin Prosser, Reba Lewis, Izzie Smith, Mae Rabon and Goldaphine Allen. Mrs. Carolyn loved her Lord dearly and was a member of Rehobeth Baptist Church.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being able to cook meals for her family was something that was very important to her and brought her great joy.
Gardening, fishing, camping and just being outdoors were things Mrs. Carolyn loved to do. For many years, she was a member of Horry Saddle Club and was known as a caregiver in her community.
Mrs. Nobles was survived by her husband, Charlie Nobles; one daughter, Ginger Carol Smith (Floyd); two sons, Victor Nobles (Melissa) and Burroughs Nobles (Beverly); eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith, John Travis Smith, Hugh Smith, Madison Turner, Charlye Richardson, Layton Nobles, Brayden Nobles and Mason Nobles; six great-grandchildren, Noble Grant Richardson, Hills Charlie Richardson, Barnes Theodore Richardson, Olyn Victor Nobles, Ada-Kay Turner and Bella-Rae Turner; and three sisters, Hazel Jordan, Lin Lockheart and Vin Johnson.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Please remember to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing.
The family is under the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor.
