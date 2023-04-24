Janette T. Strickland
SURFSIDE BEACH-Funeral services for Janette T. Strickland, 72, will be held April 26 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with the Rev. Jay Black and Gene Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Red Oak Cemetery in Loris.
Mrs. Strickland, wife of Sam L. Strickland, passed away April 23.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she was a daughter of the late James Stanton Thompson Sr. and late Elsie Idell Thompson. Prior to retirement, she was employed with McLeod Loris Hospital.
She was predeceased by a brother, James Stanton "Stan" Thompson Jr.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son, Jamie A. Hammond of Lumberton, NC; two grandchildren, Peyton Hammond and Janna Hammond; and a brother, Terry L. Thompson (Terry) of Fork.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
