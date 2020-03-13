MURRELLS INLET—Janet Maggi, 86, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on March 4 at her residence.
Born in Inwood, New York, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Bevilacqua.
Mrs. Maggi was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Her joy was her family.
She was preceded in death by husband John C. Maggi and sisters Loretta Leonetti and Pauline Pezzimenti.
Survivors include children Maria Deegan (Donn) of Ormond Beach, Florida, John Maggi (Amy) of Hamburg, New Jersey, and Michael Maggi (Erin) of Hidden Hills, California; grandchildren Erin, Gerry (Jill), Johnny, Brian, A.J., Emily, Amanda, Matthew, Jack, Brooks, Mason and Taylor; great-granddaughter Taylor Rose; sister Ruth Mero and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held March 9 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial followed at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
