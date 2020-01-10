LORIS—Jane T. Foris passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 31 at the Loris Rehab & Nursing Center in Loris where she has resided for the past couple years.
Jane was the daughter of Louis A and Mary Louise (Mayme) Miller.
She was born and raised in Leavenworth Kansas, an Immaculate High School graduate and attended St. Mary’s college.
She had a love of the arts and became an accomplished dance and music instructor.
Jane was preceded in death by spouse Thomas P. Foris; parents Louis A. and Mary L. Miller; her siblings and their spouses Marilyn (Hank) Meiners, Albert (Dorothy) Miller and James (Patricia) Miller and granddaughter, Torii Christopher Foris.
She is survived by her children Ron Foris, Arlene Czajkowski, Larry Foris, Judy (Bill) Skillin and many grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be planned early April 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and burial at Mount Calvary Cemetary. Davis Funeral Chapel will handle local arrangements.
Mass intentions or donations in her memory may be made to Immaculate Conception - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 747 Osage Street, Leavenworth KS 66048.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.