Jane E. Norstrom, 92, beloved wife of Arthur H. Norstrom, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Born in Ehrhardt, she was a daughter of the late Miron Ehrhardt and Natalie Kearse.
Surviving Jane is husband Arthur of Myrtle Beach; stepsons Michael Norstrom (Debbie) and Mark Norstrom (Bonnie) and stepdaughter Angela Rivas (Timothy).
Predeceasing her was son,Hank Jacobson Jr. and stepson Arthur Norstrom III.
No local services are planned and burial will be in Ehrhardt Cemetery in Ehrhardt and will be announced by her family.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of the local arrangements.
