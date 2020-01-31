Horry County Council will soon decide whether to follow hundreds of other communities across the country in becoming a “Second Amendment sanctuary.” Council members on Monday reviewed a draft ordinance that outlines the county’s opposition to any potential law that county officials consider to be an unconstitutional restriction of gun rights. The ordinance is not in response to a specific South Carolina policy, but it sends the message is that if state lawmakers pass gun regulations that county officials find onerous, the county simply will not enforce them. Do you support making Horry County a gun sanctuary? Choices are:

You voted: