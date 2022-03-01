Jane Claire (Black) Goff
A memorial service for Jane Claire Goff, 73, will be held March 3 at 3 p.m. in Beacon Baptist Church at 7921 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Pastor David Moyer will be officiating the memorial.
Immediately following the service will be a fellowship meal at the church to celebrate Jane’s life.
Mrs. Goff, of Myrtle Beach, died Feb. 27 in Grand Strand Medical Center after a brief fight with COVID pneumonia.
Born Sept. 1, 1948, in Patterson, N.J., she was a daughter of Arthur Romaine Black and Alice Joyce Black.
She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Alice; two brothers, Arthur Jr. and Bruce; one sister, Anita; and one grandson, Christian.
Surviving are her husband, Gary Gene Goff of Myrtle Beach; her daughters, Dawn Shay Ford (Mike) of Campobello, Marcie Dale Deleon-Shay (Maynor) of Gaffney, and Christie Shay Glasgow (Jason) of Conway; eight grandchildren, Brian (Leslie), Sarah, Martha, Laura, Jacob, Jackson, Philip and Clara; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Liam; one brother, Brian Black (Christie) of Hamburg, N.J.; two nephews, Beau (Cassie) and Heath (Chelsea); two nieces, Samantha and Amanda; one great-nephew, Oliver; two great-nieces, Gwen and Lucy; one cat, Gigi.
Jane graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in New Jersey in 1966. After marrying William E. Shay, she lived in England, Turkey, Spain, Illinois and North Carolina before moving to Myrtle Beach in 1980.
She worked at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base golf course, Pirateland Campground and then retired from the Myrtle Beach Post Office in 2015 after 30 years of service.
Jane loved her family, church, “her” Clemson Tigers, bowling, playing games, puzzles, reading, gardening and spending time with friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org or www.bbcmbsc.org (her home church where she was baptized).
