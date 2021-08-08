Janice “Jan” Johnson West
Funeral services for Janice "Jan" Johnson West, 66, will be held at the graveside Aug. 10 at 2:30 p.m. in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tommy Richardson, the Rev. Jimmy Floyd and the Rev. Donnie Graham officiating.
Mrs. West, of Pee Dee Highway, passed away Aug. 7 in Conway Medical Center.
Mrs. West was born in Norfolk, Va., at Leigh Memorial Hospital the daughter of Marionelle Johnson and the late Earl Johnson. After retiring from Horry County Schools where she worked as a bookkeeper at Conway Primary, she spent her time serving others with a servant’s heart. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church where she was an active member. She was also a member of the Conway Quilt Guild.
Proverbs 31:13 reads, “She seeketh wool and flax willingly with her hands.” With a servant’s heart full of unconditional love, her love can be cherished through memories and the many works of art she created with her tireless and careful hands, hands that have blessed and provided comfort to those she loved, including family, friends, her community and strangers. If there was a need, her hands provided.
Mrs. West was predeceased by her father, Earl Johnson; her grandparents, Hubert and Nettie Roberts; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Acie and Myrtie West.
Surviving, in addition to her husband William "Willie" West of Conway, are one son, Brian and his wife Danielle West of Conway; one daughter, Courtney and her husband Brandon Epps of Greer; eight grandchildren, Emory West, Mary Ashley West and Adrianne Hucks of Conway, Alexis Hucks, Wells Hucks, Sawyer Epps, Cooper Epps and Lilli Epps of Greer; three sisters, Iris Sessions of Conway, Diana Hucks and her husband Archie Hucks of Galivants Ferry, and Denise Hucks and her husband Hank Hucks of Conway; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Mrs. West was a loving wife, dedicated mother and nana and a wonderful friend to all who knew her.
Memorials can be made to the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, Memorials, 2453 Brunson Spring Road, Galivants Ferry 29544 and to Conway Quilt Guild, 2830 Oak St., Conway 29526.
Johnson Funeral Home 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor is handling the arrangements.
Call (358-5800).
