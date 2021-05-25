James Earl Wilkison
A graveside service for James Earl Wilkison, 81, will be held June 12 at 10 a.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery on S.C. 544 in Conway.
Mr. Wilkison passed away May 20, following a long illness.
Born Oct. 27, 1939 in New Castle, Pa., he was a son of the late Henry and Martha (Coulter) Wilkison.
He grew up in Geneva, N.Y., and graduated from Geneva High School and SUNY Alfred with a degree in civil engineering. Jim worked for The New York State Department of Transportation for 35 years until his retirement where he worked on the design of many bridges and roads. He also designed the logo used for all bike trails throughout the state.
Outside of his career, he was a gifted carpenter and built many decks for neighbors, his own sailboat and a boathouse, now named the Jim Wilkison Boathouse, for the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp.
A dedicated Rotarian, Jim was a member of the Brockport Rotary Club for many years. He served as president of the club 1983-84 and in 1997 served as district governor of District 7120 in the Finger Lakes Region in New York. He continued his service with Rotary once he moved to Conway, and was a member of the Rotary Club of Conway.
He received many distinguished service awards, including The Paul Harris Fellow.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helene Wilkison (Solomon); his daughter, Melissa; son-in-law, David Wallach; and one grandson, Jacob; and Hoss the pubby; brothers, Charles and Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Rotary International Foundation, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Ave., Evanston, Ill., 60201-3698 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapter, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.