MYRTLE BEACH—On Dec. 2, James W. Tucker, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at home at the age of 94.
He was preceded in death by parents Wesley and Fannie Tucker and brothers Wesley Jr. and Ernest.
Jim was born on Sept. 11, 1925. He attended the university of Tennessee where he received his bachelor of science in chemical engineering.
Working for Stauffer Chemical Co. (Victor Chemical), he invented a process for stable self-rising flour composition.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at a early age with the help of his father, Wesley O. Tucker, a World War I veteran who fought and survived the western trenches of Europe. During World War II, Jim served aboard the USS Indiana in the Pacific Theater, surviving five campaigns.
As a chemical engineer, he worked his way up to senior vice president of administration and retired from Stauffer Chemical in 1983.
Retiring to Myrtle Beach with his wife Marge in 1991, they became active in the community They offered their time to The Horry County Shelter for Children helping with repairs and often “strong arming” local businesses for material donations for upkeep of the home He was often seen a St. Michael School with armfuls of school materials and doing his best to offer financial help.
He is survived by wife Marge Tucker; daughter Anne Bower; son Kent Tucker; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A service was held Dec. 9 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City..
A donation to St Michael School would be greatly appreciated
Goldfinch Funeral Home Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
