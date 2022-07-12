James W. “Jimmy” Mcdowell

James W. “Jimmy” Mcdowell, 74, went to be with the Lord July 7.

He was a loving and kindhearted father, brother, uncle and friend, who was always willing to help others.

Born March 30, 1948 in Conway, he was the son of the late John H. Mcdowell and Fannie B. Mcdowell.

Jimmy was predeceased by two brothers, Stephen Mcdowell and Ricky Mcdowell; and three sisters, Virginia Johnson, Peggy Herron and Gail Mcdowell.

Mr. Mcdowell is survived by one daughter, Tracy Grice of Gresham; two sisters, Curlie Hauenstein of Baltimore, Md., and Trudy (Jerry) Miller; and one brother, Johnny Mcdowell of Columbia.

Those who wish may make memorials to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, 4505 U.S.17, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

Tags

I'm the editor of the Horry Independent, a weekly newspaper in Conway, South Carolina. I cover city hall and courts, among many other subjects. Know of a good story? Call me at 843-488-7241.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.