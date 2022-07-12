James W. “Jimmy” Mcdowell
James W. “Jimmy” Mcdowell, 74, went to be with the Lord July 7.
He was a loving and kindhearted father, brother, uncle and friend, who was always willing to help others.
Born March 30, 1948 in Conway, he was the son of the late John H. Mcdowell and Fannie B. Mcdowell.
Jimmy was predeceased by two brothers, Stephen Mcdowell and Ricky Mcdowell; and three sisters, Virginia Johnson, Peggy Herron and Gail Mcdowell.
Mr. Mcdowell is survived by one daughter, Tracy Grice of Gresham; two sisters, Curlie Hauenstein of Baltimore, Md., and Trudy (Jerry) Miller; and one brother, Johnny Mcdowell of Columbia.
Those who wish may make memorials to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home, 4505 U.S.17, Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
