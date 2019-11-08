MYRTLE BEACH—James V. Scott, 74, passed away Oct. 31 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Scott was born in Conway, a son of the late Roscoe Julius and Janie Hardee Scott.
He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for farming and enjoyed sharing his harvest with the community.
Mr. Scott was an Army National Guard veteran and enjoyed spending Sunday mornings listening to bluegrass gospel. He enjoyed spending time with family and cooking, especially at the fish frys.
He was a retired estimator for Nobles Roofing.
Mr. Scott was predeceased by sisters Ann Bashor and Sadie Smith and brother Julius Scott.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Orlando Scott; son James "Jamie" Scott Jr.; daughter Challis Cribb; grandchildren Jasmine Sarvis (Lucas), James Vernon "Trace" Scott III, Justin Lane Scott, Mason Beauford Cribb and Myles Benjamin Cribb; great-granddaughter Blakely Brieann Sarvis; brother Johnny "Buck" Scott; sisters Lela Stroud, Leila Deneuve (Al), Leona Doyle, Earline Thompson (Terry) and Donna Ree Scott; many nieces and nephews and special sister-in-law Margaret Orlando who lovingly referred to him as Uncle Dudley.
Funeral services were held Nov. 4 at Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church with the Revs. Ron Ogle, Roger Black, and Cliff Mixon officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
