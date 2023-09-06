James Russell Goodwin
LORIS-Funeral services for James Russell Goodwin, 61, will be held Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. in Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Kinlaw and the Rev. John Sullivan officiating. Committal services will be private.
Mr. Goodwin passed away Sept. 5 in McLeod Loris Hospital following an illness.
Born March 21, 1962, in Augusta, Ga., he was the son of the late Floyd A. Goodwin and the late Louise Cartrette Goodwin. Mr. Goodwin worked in the produce department of Food Lion for many years, and as a manager at the Lighthouse Christian Bookstore until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of thirty-eight years, Sharon Prince Goodwin; daughter, Sarah Hope Goodwin; brother, John Steven Goodwin (Shelby); and sister, Allison Goodwin (Warren).
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Please sign Mr. Goodwin’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.