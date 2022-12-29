James Reilley Sr.
LORIS-James Reilley Sr., 63, passed away Dec. 25 in McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee.
Born Dec. 13, 1959 in Burlington County, N.J., he was a son of the late Samuel Reilley and Beatrice Artuso Reilley.
He was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Patricia Ghaul.
James enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Reilley is survived by his wife of twenty years, Lucinda J. Taylor Reilley; sons, James Reilley Jr. (Anna), Samuel Reilley and Michael Reilley; stepdaughters, Heather Bailey (Jesse) and Melissa Engelhardt (Roger); sisters, Ann Marie Hebling (Bill) and Joan Espinosa (Richard); grandchildren, Samuel Malone, Alexander Reilley and Amber Engelhardt; mothers-in-law, Thelma Shover and Clarie Johnston; dogs, Atticus and Hazel; and cat, Honey, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US 378, Conway is serving the family.
