James “Pappy” Myers
A memorial service for James “Pappy” Myers, 86, will be held Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Aynor High School Auditorium with the Rev. Michael McCracken officiating.
Mr. Myers passed away unexpectedly Jan. 28 in Marion Medical Center.
Born June 17, 1936, he was a son of the late Dewey A. and Byrdie Lee Boone Myers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. James was predeceased by two sons, David and Patrick Douglas Myers; two grandchildren, Savannah Miniard and Hannah Virginia Myers; and one brother, Maurice “Joe” Myers.
Mr. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. James was a sailor, patriot, musician, songwriter and singer. He loved music and was a member of many different bands. He continued writing music and songs leading right up to this day.
Mr. James worked at Aynor High School where he was known as “Pappy”. He loved his job and helped shape and mentor many students over the years.
Mr. James is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Jo Myers; one son, James E. Myers II; three daughters, Judy Skinner (Chris), Lori Ward and Stephanie Blackmon (Billy); two stepdaughters, Tiffany Newsome (Brad) and Teresa Barnhill (Joey); one stepson, Eric Kirby (Lina); 13 grandchildren, Cliff Newton, J.C. Newton, Wesley Skinner, Brett Skinner, William Blackmon, Abigail Blackmon, Brianna Miniard, Bridgette Ward, James “Jimmy” Ward, Chloe Myers, Angel Myers, Grace Myers, Nikilas James Myers; and many stepgrandchildren.
The family will visit with friends following the service.
Memorials can be made in Mr. James Myers’s memory to St. Jude Hospital, www.stjude.org, or by mail to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
Mr. James’ family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 Ninth Ave. Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
