A memorial service for James Michael Calhoun, 73,will be held April 14 at noon in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Richard “Dickie” Knight officiating.
Mr. Calhoun passed away April 11 in The Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
He was born June 25, 1948, a son of the late Wade Calhoun and Willie Ann Skipper Calhoun.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Sylvia Calhoun. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.
Mr. Calhoun is survived by his sons, Mark Calhoun (Kimberly) and Jamie Calhoun (Amber); brothers, Larry W. Calhoun (Emma Jean) and Eugene Calhoun; sisters, Patricia Winburn (Larry) and Ann Marie Calhoun; grandchildren, Hayes Calhoun, Hadden Calhoun and Evan Calhoun, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
