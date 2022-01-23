James L. "Jim" Price
MYRTLE BEACH-James L. "Jim" Price, 82, passed away Jan. 21.
Born in Silver Run, Md., he was a son of the late Luther Martin and Lillian Love Barrow Price. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Mr. Price was the owner of Price Realty in Myrtle Beach. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid golfer.
Surviving are his wife, Valarie Anne Goldfinch Price of Myrtle Beach; two daughters, Lisa Price Massot (Julian) of Winter Garden, Fla., and Valarie Statia Price Gubbels (David) of Charlotte, N.C.; one son, James Kelly Price of Garden City; three grandchildren, Isabelle Gandica, Teo Massot and Tom Massot; and one brother, Sonny Price of Hampstead, Md.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to The First Tee of the Carolinas, 2315 U.S. 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.