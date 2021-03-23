James Franklin Johnson
A memorial service for James Franklin Johnson, 62, will be held March 23 at 3 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Mr. Johnson passed away March 18 at his residence. He was born Feb. 5, 1959, in Conway, a son of Dennis Wayne Johnson and the late Lucile J. Johnson.
He was also predeceased by his brother, Roscoe Simmons.
James was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and being on the water in his boat. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his father, Mr. Johnson is survived by his son, James Travis Johnson (Greta); sisters, Nina Johnson Warren (Billy) and Kathy Lucile Russell (David); grandchildren, Jamie Loren Johnson and Jesse Lynn Johnson; niece, Brandie Nicole Thompson (Andrew); and many other family and friends who will miss him.
Due to CDC regulations, social distancing and face masks are required.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
