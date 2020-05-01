MYRTLE BEACH—James “Jamie” Kisler Westbury Jr., 46, passed away on April 17.
He was born Aug. 14, 1973, in Myrtle Beach, a son to the late James Kisler Westbury Sr. and Norma Stevens Westbury.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his maternal grandparents Walter and Lessie Stevens and his paternal grandparents VonLehe Kisler and Annie Vera Westbury.
In life, Jamie lived in Raleigh, North Carolina, and worked for IBM as an IT tech. Later, he worked as a grocery store manager and was a member of the Ocean View Baptist Church.
He graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1991 and also attended Coastal Academy. He also attended Coastal Carolina University and received a full academic scholarship.
In his leisure time, Jamie was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Falcons. He was also an avid fisherman and loved the beach.
Jamie is survived by a loving family, including his dear sister Stephanie Westbury Bell of Myrtle Beach; nephew Nicholas Bell; girlfriend Robin Politis of Myrtle Beach; special aunt Jackie Stevens and his most beloved cat, Peppie.
A memorial service to honor James will be held at a later date to be announced by Goldfinch Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations in James’ honor be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Goldfinch Funeral Home – Carolina Forest Chapel is honored to serve the family.
