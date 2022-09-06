James J. Shaffer Jr.
A memorial service for James J. Shaffer Jr., 77, will be held Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway.
Mr. Shaffer, of Myrtle Beach, passed away Sept. 5.
Born March 13, 1945 in Riverside, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Ruth Shaffer. He lived in North Tonawanda, N.Y., for many years.
He was a Vietnam veteran, who served in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the military, he worked for Linde in Tonawanda. He then went on to work for CSX Railroad, as an engineer, retiring in 2012.
He was predeceased by his sister, Judy (Shaffer) Wooly.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnee (June) Shaffer; four children, Greg (Maggie) Shaffer, Lori (Scott) Penman, Shawn (Kris) Larson and Roger Larson; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Lynn (Joe) Ewing; sister-in-law, Barbara Pasquale; two nieces; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
