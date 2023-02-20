James Hoyt Sanderson
LORIS-Graveside services for James Hoyt Sanderson, 85, were held Feb. 18 in Holly Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating.
Mr. Sanderson passed away Feb. 16.
Born March 11, 1937 in Loris, he was the son of the late Ingram Sanderson and the late Lula Causey Sanderson. Mr. Sanderson was a general contractor, owner and operator of Sanderson Marine Construction and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, David Sanderson (Rachel); daughter, Angela S. Poe (Chris); three grandchildren, Chris Cooper (Kaila), Jarad Johnson (Brittany) and Vern Willis; two brothers, Haley Booth and Julious “Frankie’ Sanderson; and two sisters, Barbara H Strickland (Rev. Edwin) and Linda Kimbel (Thomas).
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sanderson was predeceased by his wife, Amanda McDowell Sanderson; son, James Lennon “Doodle” Sanderson; brother, Wayne Sanderson; and three sisters, Josephine Starr, Peggy Dennis and Wanda Saunders.
Those who wish may make memorials to the charity of one’s choice. Please sign Mr. Sanderson’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
